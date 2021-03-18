LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A promoter for the Electric Daisy Carnival festival says "nothing has changed" for the forthcoming in-person festival.
Founder and CEO of Insomniac events company, which runs the festival, said people who do not wish to attend in May have the option to transfer their tickets to 2022.
Full EDC LV update coming soon. But as of now, nothing has changed. If we can have a safe show in May, then we’re going to make it happen. If you don’t want to attend, or aren’t able to, no problem! You’ll have the option to transfer your ticket to 2022.— Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) March 18, 2021
"If we're not able to do the show in May, then we have backup dates ready and refunds if you can't make our new dates," Rotella said in a subsequent Twitter post.
The festival's website says the festival will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 21 to May 23, 2021.
