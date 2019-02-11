LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Electric Daisy Carnival shuttle passes will go on sale Wednesday.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 13, Premier and Standard shuttle passes will be available for purchase online at edclasvegas.com/shuttles, according to a release from Insomniac.
Three-day Standard Shuttle passes will start at $99 before fees, while Premier Shuttle passes will start at $199 before fees.
Standard shuttle services to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will run from 6 to 11:30 p.m. and return between 3 and 6:30 a.m. each day of the event, May 17-19. Locations included in the Standard Shuttle package are the Rio, Festival Grounds at Circus Circus, Downtown, Mid-Strip and Tropicana (south Strip), the release said.
Premier Shuttle service stops will be the Golden Nugget, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand and The Stratosphere. Earlier departure times will be available this year with premier transit to the speedway beginning at 6 p.m.; additional pick-ups will be at 8:30 and 11 p.m. Returning charters will run at 3, 4 and 6 a.m., the release said. Premier riders will also receive perks including a gift bag with exclusive EDC items and daily treats, plus access to air-conditioned tents and seating at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway pick-up point.
Those wanting to attend the festival's opening ceremony May 17 can RSVP for early shuttles from 3 to 6 p.m. departing fro the festival grounds at Circus Circus for an additional $5. Entertainment will begin at 4 p.m. on the cosmicMEADOW stage, with the full festival grounds opening at 7 p.m., according to the release.
