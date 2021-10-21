LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Ticket holders for the EDC music festival are losing hundreds of dollars trying to resell their tickets, if not giving them away all together.
Some attendees have waited for the festival since 2019. EDC Las Vegas 2021 is the first festival following the pandemic.
Ashlyn Welter and her boyfriend purchased their tickets in 2020 and were put on a waitlist. They paid the $150 deposit on top of the $1,200 tickets price. The tickets were mailed three weeks ago.
With the couple being unvaccinated, Welter decided to sell them.
“I know I’m going to be able to sell them. I’ve had people ask me for these tickets. Some girl texted me and said can you do $150 because I’m a broke student. And I was like ok me too,” Welter said.
The festival is returning in May 2022 when it’s usually held. A much warmer time of the year for festival goers that are out partying all night.
“Because one it’s going to be freezing cold, it’s October, it’s gonna be freezing. Two it’s coming in May. Three COVID-19,” Welter said.
Another ticket holder purchased her tickets for $410 in 2019. Ruby Archuleta said she had to let them go for $250.
In a Facebook post she said “people are basically giving them away now. I am lucky I got that,” Archuleta said.
Welter posted her tickets on the Offer Up app and is hoping to get $500 for them.
