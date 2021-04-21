LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Organizers of Electric Daisy Carnival, the largest electronic dance music festival in North America, were hopeful they could pull off the event next month.
But now that they've announced that the festival is being pushed to October, many who had their hopes up had to be let down just one month ahead of schedule.
Weeks ago, EDC’s founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella said the event would still happen in May, and that it's safe to book accommodations.
"So we were just like okay, so it's gonna be on,” said Julio Larrea, an EDC ticketholder who lives in New York.
But when the county’s proposed COVID-19 restrictions were announced Tuesday, Rotella had to face the music, and so did the many ticketholders, artists and workers.
"It's just like, 'Oh, well what am I gonna do now?'" said Larrea. “Me and my girlfriend … we were watching videos on what to do in Las Vegas.”
Now Larrea and his girlfriend are left deciphering the fine print on their airline boarding passes.
"To change the flights or even cancel them, there's like a nonrefundable or a change fee that I have to pay. It's $128 from Spirit, which is pretty much half of what I paid for the tickets,” said Larrea.
Then there's ticketholder Nathan Alvarado, who said he is having a similar problem with his American Airlines booking.
"I was on their website for an hour and thirty minutes already, waiting to cancel my flight but nobody's getting with me,” said Alvarado.
But it's not just festivalgoers losing money in all this. It's also festival workers: more than 160 members of the IATSE Local 720 union were slated to work this event, according to the labor union’s president, Phil Jaynes.
"That was gonna be the first big show that we had where we were gonna have a lot of people out there,” said Jaynes. “We were gonna have more than 160 people out there ... It's unfortunate. Obviously we're used to bad news at this point."
Those workers were preparing to start loading in the festival in the next couple weeks.
Jaynes said he’s not surprised it was canceled due to the situation Las Vegas is in with COVID-19. He also said IATSE 720’s members are disappointed the festival won't happen in May after all the postponements they've already faced this year.
"Luckily the unemployment insurance is still going on, so that's floating them,” said Jaynes. “But this was gonna be the start.”
He said event workers would have made a good amount of money—money that is long overdue.
“Because it's spread over a couple weeks of load-in, and you're putting in long hours. So, it's a nice little chunk of change,” said Jaynes. “It's unfortunate that it happened, but, we'll be ready for World of Concrete.
World of Concrete is slated to take place June 8 through 10. If all goes well, it'll be the first large-scale tradeshow approved to return with more than 500 exhibitors.
EDC is now scheduled to take place October 21 through 24. Tickets will automatically be transferred to October, though you can also request a refund.
