LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers arrested a total of 65 people throughout the weekend during the Electronic Daisy Carnival.
Between 6 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday, Las Vegas police arrested 13 people for felonies or gross misdemeanors, according to a statistical list released by the department.
During the final night of EDC, an additional seven people were arrested for misdemeanors and two DUI arrests were made. Las Vegas police also issued four misdemeanor citations, according to Metro's statistics.
In total, Metro Police made:
- 51 felony/gross misdemeanor arrests
- 12 misdemeanor arrests
- 4 misdemeanor citations
- 2 DUI arrests
More than 150,000 people attended EDC each night. High winds during the festival's second night led to evacuations, which in turn led to confusion among guests.
While many were boarding buses and shuttles back to the Las Vegas Valley, the venue sent a correction on social media and in the Insomniac Events app.
Initially, the warning was for everyone to evacuate the venue, but a second message stated the evacuation was just for a couple of the main stages.
Those who were able to return to the venue were allowed back inside, but that didn't stop fans from expressing anger and disappointment on social media.
