LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Electric Daisy Carnival campers are upset with the festival organizers after they paid thousands of dollars for amenities they didn’t receive.
Hector Melicoff-Byrnes, who is camping at EDC this year, said he spent over $2,000 for him and his brother to attend the festival with on-site accommodations.
He said when they checked in Thursday morning, they didn't have any running water or air conditioning, two amenities guaranteed in the package he purchased.
"It seems like the whole place is not ready for campers," Melicoff-Byrnes said.
EDC sent campers a text message saying a water main break temporarily shut down water. Water was turned back on Thursday afternoon.
"As far as air conditioning, I don’t think we’ll get those," attendee Bella Hutson said.
Concertgoers said EDC initially listed air conditioning units on their website, but they received emails from the festival, after arriving, saying they would not be installed because of mild weather conditions.
"Why did I spend that much money when I could've spent less than that on a hotel with air conditioning and showers?" Phelan Dickerson said. Dickerson flew in from Texas to attend the event.
She said people used digital thermometers to check temperatures inside tents.
"When I got into my tent it was 103 degrees. It’s cooled down a bit since I opened my windows, but it’s still in the 80s, 90s," Dickerson said.
Guests said that won't cut it, after spending thousands of dollars on what was supposed to be a VIP experience.
"This is my first time at this festival, and probably my last time," Dickerson said.
Insomniac issued a statement regarding the air conditioning amenities:
"When the festival was moved to October, the AC units were removed from the Shiftpod tents to create a more sustainable event for 2021 and because we knew temperatures in October would be much cooler and would not require air conditioning. The list of amenities for each campsite on the festival's website was updated to reflect this at that time."
