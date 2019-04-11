LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A luxury theater in downtown Las Vegas is facing foreclosure sale, according to documents filed with the Clark County Recorder's Office.
According to a notice of sale filed March 22, the Eclipse Theaters property will go up for public auction on April 16 at 10 a.m.
Records indicate a buyer of the property would take on an estimated $10 million of unpaid charges if sold.
Eclipse Theaters at 814 S. 3rd St. opened in Dec. 2016. The theater offers luxury seating, a bar and food menu that allows movie-goers to order food to their seat.
Matinee pricing for tickets starts $16 while later movie times go for $18 a ticket, according to the Eclipse website.
When announcing Eclipse Theaters' groundbreaking in Dec. 2015, Mayor Carolyn Goodman said the theater would help boost the less booming part of downtown.
"Revitalizing the area between Fremont Street and Sahara Boulevard has been a priority for the city council in recent years," Goodman said in a 2015 groundbreaking presentation. "It's great for downtown, and for Nic Steele and his group, along with everybody that helped it get funded."
