LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new upscale store and restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip is set to hire 500 people at an upcoming hiring event.
Eataly Las Vegas, the first of its kind in the city, features a variety of Italian products, a cafe, restaurant and live cooking demonstrations. Its set to open at the Park MGM in December.
A representative for MGM said Eataly will host a hiring event on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Park MGM Presdio Ballroom. The location is hiring both full-time and part-time employees.
Free parking is available for all candidates. Hiring managers will be interviewing and making offers at the event, according to a representative.
Find more information about Eatly Las Vegas here.
