LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Eataly, the Italian-themed "retail and dining experience" brought back discounts for Nevada residents.
Eataly at Park MGM (formerly known as Monte Carlo) offers an ongoing 10 percent discount to Nevada residents on "all retail, non-menu items in the market place, Wine Shop and Cucina del Mercato" through the rest of the year. Those items include olive oil, dry pasta, prepackaged snacks, fresh seafood, cured meats, cheeses, fresh pasta and more.
Other offers include a 10 percent discount for groups of 10 or 11 working in the hospitality industry for pasta-making classes and wine tastings at a private "Chef's Table" class or dinner.
Eataly also offers 20 percent daily discounts to Nevada residents from Monday through Thursday. Those include extra virgin olive oil on Mondays, Chef's table classes on Tuesday, wine bottles on Wednesday, and select retail foods at Cucina Del Mercato on Thursdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.