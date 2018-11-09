LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eataly Las Vegas, an authentic Italian market place, will host a second hiring event on Monday, Nov. 12.
Interested job seekers can apply for more than 200 positions including bartender, server, cook, porter and steward. The majority of the jobs are full-time, according to a release.
The hiring event kicks off at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Park MGM's Presidio Ballroom, with free parking for anyone who attends.
Applicants are encouraged to take multiple copies of their resumes and apply online at MGMResort.com/careers.
Eataly Las Vegas is expected to open its doors in December.
