LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road will both close beginning Monday, Jan. 31 for the final phase of a bridge replacement project.
Crews will be reconstructing the Eastern Avenue bridge and demolishing the Desert Inn structure along I-515 (U.S. 95).
Desert Inn Road is scheduled to close at 12:01 a.m. and Eastern Avenue will close at 6 a.m. for six days.
The ramps to north and southbound I-515 will remain open and access to local businesses will be maintained.
RTC customers affected by the detour near the Desert Inn Road construction zone should notify the bus operator for a courtesy ride on route 203, Spring Mountain, Desert Inn and Lamb.
When Desert Inn and Eastern reopen, each will be reduced to two lanes under the I-515 structure until all bridge work is completed, which is expected to be the end of May.
Motorists are advised to be drive with caution and seek alternate routes. For more information, click here.
