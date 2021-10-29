LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eastern Avenue will close underneath US 95 as crews begin reconstructing the bridge that partially demolished earlier this month.
The work will begin at 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 and run through midnight on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The Las Vegas Boulevard onramp to southbound I-515 will also be closed during the same time so inspections and repairs can be performed.
Motorists who need to access southbound I-515 from Las Vegas Boulevard should take Stewart Avenue to the Eastern Avenue onramp.
