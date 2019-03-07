LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Two students said a contracted social worker at Chaparral High School kissed and touched them inappropriately at school.
Lawrence Anthony Winston, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping, two counts of child abuse sexual misconduct and two counts of open and gross lewdness.
According to his arrest report, one student said she went to Winston's office when she was having a bad day and had intended to go to the school counselor. She said they started talking and he began rubbing her back in "a very sexual manner." She said Winston then kissed and lightly sucked her neck. She said she froze and he touched her upper thigh, when the bell rang and she left.
The report said she reported the incident to the assistant principal.
Another student said Winston complimented her and asked her if she liked oral sex. She said he laid her on the couch and kissed her on the neck. She said she tried to push him off and he touched her over her clothes on her private areas, according to the report.
The investigation was initiated at Chaparral High School.
The report said he was told not to return to the school or be around the students on Feb. 27. He was fired on Feb. 28 after first being contracted by CCSD in Oct. 2018. He was taken into custody on March 1.
Police said he claims girls at the school like him and ask him to be their "daddy." He consistently denied having any inappropriate contact, and said the allegations were made because students were infatuated with him.
The district clarified, saying he is a social worker, working to be a licensed school social worker.
