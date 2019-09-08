LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas family says they're now homeless after a house fire destroyed most of their possessions on Labor Day.
"For me, it was scary," said Mauro Lucero. "Because, I was more concerned for my kids health, my dogs and everything. It's like, everything you've worked for, you can lose it in 5 minutes. Because we were having dinner and five minutes later, this thing happened."
Lucero told FOX5 they didn't have renters insurance so even though his wife and four kids were able to make it out okay, they're still in a tough position.
"We're staying at my mother-in-laws house and if she wouldn't have been here, we would've been on the streets with the kids and everything," said Lucero.
The Luceros have a GoFundMe set up. They're seeking either financial donations or things for their kids.
