LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens turned out for the Las Vegas Jazz Society's 43rd annual Community Jazz Picnic in the east valley.
About 100 set up folding chairs and blankets on the grass to watch talented musicians, many who perform on the Las Vegas Strip, on an outdoor stage. The event was free and for all ages to enjoy.
Irma Varela, program supervisor at Winchester Dondero Cultural Center where the festival was held, emphasized that the community should take particular pride in our local jazz scene, as the genre was invented here in the U.S.
"Jazz is very important for Americans and for the world, because jazz was born in the U.S. and jazz has to continue thriving here. The new generations need to know about jazz," Varela said.
The Tom Hall Boss BeBop Jazz Septet, Rod Henley’s Vocal Jazz Band, the Thom Pastor and Bill King Quintet with a tribute to Phil Woods, and Ryan Baker’s Jazz Ensemble performed for the local community on Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.