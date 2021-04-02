HENDERSON (FOX5) -- East Sunset Road will have westbound lane road closures until 7:30 p.m. or later, Henderson police said after responding to a crash.
On Friday around 04:49 p.m., Henderson Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of East Sunset Road and Athenian Drive for reports of a crash involving two vehicles.
Fire extricated one subject from one of the involved vehicles. Speed and impairment are not believed to be a factor, police said.
Two subjects were transported to local area hospitals for injuries received and both are expected to survive, police said.
Police say drivers should expect delays, as all westbound lanes on East Sunset Road are closed approximately 100 yards in both directions from Athenian Drive. Roads are expected to be closed until 7:30 or 8:30 p.m.
