LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police were investigating a report of a suspicious package in an east Las Vegas shopping center Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the Paradise Marketplace in the 3800 block of Flamingo Road, near Sandhill.
The shopping center was evacuated as a safety precaution, according to police.
Police said roads reopened to traffic and the scene was clear shortly after 8 a.m.
There were no reports of injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.