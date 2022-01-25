LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The East Las Vegas Community Center will close in April for renovations, according to a spokesman for the City of Las Vegas.
The center at 250 N. Eastern Ave. opened in October 2002. The exact dates for closing and beginning renovations are to be determined, however it's slated to be complete by the end of summer.
According to the city, work will include "interior improvements, such as construction of a new room, flooring, painting, minor electrical upgrades, audio/video upgrades and signage. Exterior improvements include repainting, new signage, new HVAC and rehabilitating the roof."
While closed, activities at the center will be moved to nearby facilities such as the Chuck Minker Sports Complex, Dula Community Center and Stupak Community Center.
The total cost is estimated at $2.49 million.
