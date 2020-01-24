LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Several residents around the valley are feeling aftershocks from an earthquake that rattled an area near Barstow, CA.
According to the United States Geological Survey, A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rattled an area Northeast of Barstow, California.
Reports of aftershocks came pouring in from residents around the valley around 7:00 p.m.
At this time there are no reports of damage in the Las Vegas area.
This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX5 for updates.
7:10 pm - Wow! Did you feel it? A 4.6 magnitude earthquake just happened 14 miles north-northeast of Barstow, CA. #vegasweather #CAwxSee details here: https://t.co/bgNr5A5CJj pic.twitter.com/pYnfzhjaZN— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 25, 2020
We just felt a slight earthquake at Regency Towers at Las Vegas Country Club. Rumor & Scandal, our dogs immediately started barking. Weird sensation. #vegas #earthquake— Norm Clarke (@NormLasVegas) January 25, 2020
I felt it for a few seconds! 😳 https://t.co/Fwvqz4IsUM— Jon Castagnino (@JonCastagnino) January 25, 2020
WHO ELSE FELT THAT?! 😳— Jon Castagnino (@JonCastagnino) January 25, 2020
Dang, just felt an earthquake here in Las Vegas.— Matthew Murray 🦇 (@MidniteLibrary) January 25, 2020
