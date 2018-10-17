LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Early voting for the general election begins Saturday in Clark County at dozens of locations.
According to a press release from Clark County, more than 90 early voting polling places will be open at various time though Nov. 2. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
A complete list of locations can be found by clicking here.
A registered voter in Clark County can vote at any center this year, as polling places are no longer assigned.
The last day to register to vote is Thursday, Oct. 18.
The Election Department said it is still looking for poll workers who are fluent in Spanish or Tagalog. Pay is $175 on Election Day, or $10 per hour on early voting days.
If interested, call the department at (702)-455-285.
