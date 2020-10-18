LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a rush to the polls on Saturday left some locations with long waits, day two showed the opposite with nearly no delays across the Las Vegas Valley.
"If I can vote in person, I'm voting in person." Clark County resident Linda Poole voted in person and avoided the lines.
"I wanted to mail it in because I'm having a lot of back problems, and waiting in line was not really a good option for me, but when we got here and there was no line at all, I was thrilled to see that so we went right in, no waiting, everybody was so friendly," Poole said.
She said she also helped her son who has a disability vote at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday.
Most polling locations across the valley only had a few minutes listed as wait times throughout the day, unlike Saturday where some like Marianne Sutton waited in line for hours.
"Much longer than I expected," Sutton said.
More than 27,000 people in Clark County cast a ballot in person on the first day of early voting.
Poole said she had a feeling Sunday might be a little less crowded.
"I thought today was a good day because football's on, everybody would be busy watching football," she said.
Over at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park, formerly Doolittle Park, in the Historic Westside, Attorney General Aaron Ford held a campaign event he said stems from traditions in the African American church.
"We are here at an event called Souls to the Polls," he said. "It's an occasion where African American churches will typically try to get their parishioners out to the polls because voting is so important. We had too many people to fight and die for our right to vote, not to participate."
That civic duty can be done in person or by mail.
As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, nearly 78,000 mail-in ballots were returned to the state by Clark County voters.
Of those, 647 were awaiting signature verification. If the signature on the ballot doesn't match one on file by the state, the state will attempt to verify the signature with the voter, and if not, it will be rejected.
No mail-in ballots from Clark County voters had been rejected, according to data on the Nevada Secretary of State website.
