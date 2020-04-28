LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Our wet February and March along with our current heatwave has created an early start to our bug season.
That’s keeping at least one pest control company busier than normal.
Scott Price, owner of Axis Pest Control, is working 14-hour days to accommodate all his customers including the 12 new ones that signed on with him Monday.
He said we are seeing an earlier arrival of insects, mosquitoes and flying bugs called springtails around the valley. Then there are scorpions and black widows that live around us year round that are more active in the heat.
Price said the challenges for him is not so much the uptick or early start to the bug season but rather "respecting social distancing."
He said most clients are opting for him to just spray outside. If he has to go inside he has gloves and a mask and makes sure that the people inside are staying at least feet away.
