LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Coffee connoisseurs will soon have another place to stop for a Cup of Joe in Las Vegas. Dutch Bros. Coffee has announced the opening of a new location in the valley.
The new location, 6410 S. Rainbow Blvd., will mark Dutch Bros. sixth location in the Las Vegas Valley, according to a news release.
The shop is the first of four new Dutch Bros. locations that will open in the valley this year. Although exact dates have not been established, Dutch Bros. says that the remaining locations should all open by the end of the year.
The additional locations are:
- Eastern and Pebble
- Craig and Rnacho
- Serene and Spencer
Dutch Bros. new shop will be open everyday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.