LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dutch Bros Coffee on Friday is opening its newest location in the Las Vegas Valley.
The new Dutch Bros is located at 3265 S. Rainbow Boulevard, near Rainbow and Desert Inn.
The coffee shop will be open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m Friday through Saturday.
The shop will mark Dutch Bros. 9th location in the Las Vegas Valley.
