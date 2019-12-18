LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson residents will soon have another coffee shop available to grab a cup of Joe on the go.
Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved preliminary plans for a new Dutch. Bros. Coffee on the northwest corner of N. Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive.
A representative for Dutch Bros. confirmed that the new location will mark the coffee shop's first location in Henderson.
An exact opening date for the Henderson Dutch. Bros has not been determined.
