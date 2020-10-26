Dust and wind

(FOX5 File photo)

 FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dust storm warning until 11:45 a.m. for El Dorado Valley, south of Boulder City.

As a result of the dust storm, Nevada Highway Patrol briefly closed both US-95 at Clark County mile marker 52 and US-95 at State Route 165.

NHP announced shortly after that both roads had reopened, but urged drivers to use caution as driving conditions can change with little to no warning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.