LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dust storm warning until 11:45 a.m. for El Dorado Valley, south of Boulder City.
10:25AM - Dust Storm WARNING until 11:45am for El Dorado Valley south of Boulder City. Near zero vis, US-95 is CLOSED. #NVwx pic.twitter.com/QjVb9doT8u— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 26, 2020
As a result of the dust storm, Nevada Highway Patrol briefly closed both US-95 at Clark County mile marker 52 and US-95 at State Route 165.
NHP announced shortly after that both roads had reopened, but urged drivers to use caution as driving conditions can change with little to no warning.
#roadclosure ⚠️ US95/MM 52 Clark and US95/SR165 closed in both directions due to low visibility from dust storms. Unknown when conditions will improve or when roads will open. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 26, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
