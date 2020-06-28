LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County issued a dust advisory for Sunday, June 28, due to blowing dust and high winds.
The advisory from the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability states dust is an inhalable air pollution which aggravates respiratory diseases. Those with lung disease, older adults and children are at greater risk and may feel better indoors.
Wow!!! I took this video on an overlook near Henderson. Nearly knocked off my feet by high winds. Take a look at all the dust stirring up around the valley 👀 💨😷@FOX5Vegas @lvweatherguy pic.twitter.com/8fIZDUUi8M— Cassie Mlynarek (@CassandraMly) June 28, 2020
County Air Quality officials will continue to monitor conditions and will post updates on the forecast page of the DAQ website at redrock.ClarkCountyNV.gov/forecast.
