LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Monday.
According to a news release, residents and local construction sites should be aware of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to the forecast of high winds in the valley.
Officials note that wind speeds of 30 mph — including 40 mph gusts — are expected to begin around noon today, potentially causing blowing dust.
Good morning. With high winds expected today, we are issuing a #VegasAirQuality dust advisory. If you have breathing sensitivities:▶️ Limit outdoor exertion.▶️ Keep windows/doors closed.▶️ Please drive slowly on unpaved roads.For more: https://t.co/TVSa6vRmxJ. pic.twitter.com/ZzbitVJ7yF— Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) October 18, 2021
"Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases," the release states.
The county advises that under windy conditions people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
