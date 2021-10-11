LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Monday.

According to the advisory, residents should be aware of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to the forecast of high winds in our area.

The release notes that wind speeds of 30 mph — including 40 mph gusts — are expected Monday afternoon,, potentially causing dust to blow.

"Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases."

Officials note that under windy conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

