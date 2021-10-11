LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Monday.
According to the advisory, residents should be aware of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to the forecast of high winds in our area.
The release notes that wind speeds of 30 mph — including 40 mph gusts — are expected Monday afternoon,, potentially causing dust to blow.
⚠ Strong gusty winds over 45 mph have blown quite a bit of dust into the Las Vegas Valley this afternoon, and visibility is down to 5 miles at McCarran. Use caution while out driving around this afternoon. Image courtesy of RTC. #nvwx #vegaswx pic.twitter.com/EzTWwC68TC— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 11, 2021
"Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases."
Officials note that under windy conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
