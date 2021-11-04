LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The third annual Dusk 2 Dawn campaign kicks off Nov. 8, the Monday after clocks wind back an hour.
The campaign reminds road users days are shorter and there are greater dangers on the road and for pedestrians due to lack of visibility.
This year’s message will be delivered by light, on LED boards and other message boards across the state.
Las Vegas Valley safety officials are reminding road users that 80% of pedestrian deaths occur in the evening, between dusk and dawn.
