LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those wishing to put a ring on it in the "Wedding Capital of the World," can still do so safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a rock 'n' roll twist. Months after coronavirus shook the city's tourist-tied economy, a wedding chapel in Las Vegas decided to begin virtual ceremonies to keep the spirit of Sin City alive, complete with an Elvis impersonator.
"Things are coming back slowly for us," Owner of Graceland Wedding Chapel said. "This is August, so we would normally be doing about 35 weddings on a Saturday, but last Saturday, I sang at 12 or 15. I consider that a good day during a pandemic."
Not only does Paul own the chapel, he officiates the weddings dressed as "the King" himself. With perfectly coiffed hair, a guitar and bedazzled suit, Paul hopes to provide a taste of what Las Vegas was pre-pandemic with commitment ceremonies and vow renewals.
"This is uncharted territory for us," Paul said. "How do we go forward as a wedding chapel as a destination wedding place in the wedding capital of the world? Now we're offering the virtual weddings. So, far, people seem to dig it."
Though wedding licenses must be obtained in-person through the Marriage License Bureau, Paul's service offers the celebration and fanfare of a traditional wedding. Paul said when the pandemic is over it'll be akin to the repeal of Prohibition in the 1930s.
"People will be in the streets going crazy, especially in Las Vegas," Paul said.
Since the virtual launch in July, the company has done about 20 virtual events. Patrons can invite up to 50 guests to watch live with a ZOOM link and expect three musical performances.
"As the originator of the world famous Elvis themed wedding ceremony, this new Graceland virtual ceremony will be equally as fun for couples," chapel spokesman Rod Musum said.
"We have the technology to do it and the people seem to love it, so we're going to keep it on our menu," Paul said. "Other people try, but it ain't even close, honey."
Looking get hitched in-person? The chapel also continues to offer in-person services with proper social distancing and mandatory masks protocol.
For more information, visit: www.gracelandchapel.com or call 702-382-0091.
