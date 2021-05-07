LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This weekend, if it’s time for spring cleaning around the house, don’t dump your unwanted items outside local thrift stores.
Most people don’t want a used sectional set with missing cushions like the one recently left outside the Giving Store in Henderson.
“Unfortunately, when we are not here people just decide they are going to leave it for us to find,” Karen Pingitore said.
Tuesday morning, when employees showed up for work, large, heavy and old furniture was blocking their back door.
“Some days we can’t even open the door,” Pingitore said, adding that the unwanted donations are nearly a daily occurrence.
Money raised at the Giving Store thrift boutique goes to victims of domestic violence at SAFE House in Henderson.
Getting junk removed is an added cost for local thrift stores.
“We don’t have the funds financially to take care of all this trash,” Pingitore said.
It costs $60 per hour to have movers haul the junk to the dump and that’s about what they would pay to feed a family in need for a week. After the store closed on Friday, two men in a truck tried to drop off a large cabinet.
“We don’t have room right now we are full,” Pingitore told them.
“I don’t have room for it either,” the man replied. He was turned away and not allowed to dump the unwanted furniture.
When donations are left at the backdoor after hours, the good stuff seldom makes it inside, as often recorded by store surveillance cameras.
“I can see people during the night, two and three in the morning, come by and go through the donations throw them out take what they want,” Dian Hodge said.
Bottom line: Don’t dump your unwanted things at local thrift stores. Dump them at the dump.
“If you drove here you could have just as easily gone on to Republic without putting the burden onto us,” Pingitore said.
The Giving Store is happy to accept donations during business hours. That’s how they raise money for domestic violence victims. They will even make room for large furniture if it is good quality.
If you have items to donate, the Giving Store recommends that people call ahead to get pre-approved for drop-off.
The Giving Store is located on 274 E. Lake Mead Pkwy. and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To call ahead, dial (702) 565-4483.
