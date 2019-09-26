LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect in a fatal DUI crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning appeared in court Thursday for her first hearing.
Eileen Gonzalez, 33, is facing charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and driving without a license following a fatal crash on Sahara Avenue near Torrey Pines Drive on Sept. 25 involving four vehicles.
A judge set Gonzalez's bail at $100,000 on the condition Gonzalez not drive and be subject to alcohol monitoring.
Police said a woman, later identified as Gonzalez, was driving an Audi A3 when she struck a vehicle with a mother and two kids before crashing into four other cars.
A woman driving a blue Hyundai was one of the five cars involved and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The woman was identified by the Clark County coroner as 56-year-old Christina Gates of Las Vegas. Her cause and manner of death were still being investigated as of Thursday morning.
Gonzalez's next court appearance was set for Oct. 3.
