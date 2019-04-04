LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The state’s first ever DUI strike team announced it had made more than 500 arrests by Thursday, Las Vegas police said.
The joint effort started five months ago in October and said it has averaged about 100 arrests each month.
"Most of the general public wouldn't go into a convenience store and shop lift bc its a misdemeanor..but with driving but they risk driving impaired because its seen as socially acceptable," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police traffic Captain Nick Farese said.
The team has eight members -- three from Nevada Highway Patrol and five from Metro. Although small, the team said it has reduced the number of DUI-related accidents in the area.
"This team is real. They really are effective at what they do, and they are really good at it. They have a passion like nobody else to go out there and save lives," NHP Capt. Charles Haycox said.
Before the program started, impaired driving was at an all-time high in the valley, police said.
In 2017, both units saw a total of 99 DUI-related traffic fatalities.
These two-man strike teams are not meant to be easily seen. They drive in discreetly-marked vehicles at all different hours of the week.
“You never know when this team is going to be out. They change their hours, they change their days. They change their areas of town they’re at. So were trying to keep public safe and honest but we need their help to do this," Capt. Farese said.
Police said some signs of an impaired driver include weaving, swerving, making wide turns, straddling lanes and driving slow in the passing lane. Drivers who see this should call 9-1-1 or *NHP.
The team's advice for staying safe is to take advantage of ride share apps, take a cab or call a friend to be a designated driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.