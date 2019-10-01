LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman who drove drunk and caused a crash that killed three Las Vegas teens in Huntington Beach last year was found guilty of second-degree murder.
Bani Duarte's sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 30.
Three Centennial High School students were killed in the fiery March 29, 2018 crash and another was injured. The teens were identified as Brooke Hawley, Dylan Mack and AJ Rossi.
Police responded to the crash involving the two vehicles about 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle on fire in the intersection.
Police said a Hyundai Sonata driven by Duarte struck a Toyota that was stopped at the intersection while she was intoxicated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.