LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers made 31 DUI arrests across the valley overnight during the agency's first DUI blitz.
Metro Police Traffic Bureau Capt. Nick Farese tweeted out the numbers on Friday morning.
"In LVMPD's 1st DUI Blitz, officers from all of our area commands teamed up in force to combat Impaired Driving," Farese wrote. "Together with LVMPD Traffic, they arrested 31 drivers for DUI!"
👮♀️👮♂️👮♀️👮♂️👮♀️UPDATE👮♂️👮♀️👮♂️👮♀️👮♂️In LVMPD's 1st DUI Blitz, officers from all of our area commands teamed up in force to combat Impaired Driving. Together with LVMPD Traffic, they arrested 31 drivers for DUI!— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) March 15, 2019
Police said they chose Thursday night for the DUI blitz because it is ahead of a busy holiday weekend, and they’re seeing a trend of more and more impaired drivers out on the roads.
The DUI Strike Team also participated in the DUI blitz. Since it’s formation, the team has arrested more than 400 people.
