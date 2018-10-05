LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to the LINQ early Friday morning due to reports of a drunk driver.
According to Metro, officers were called to the east side of the casino at 3:38 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a driver inside a silver car near the steps of the LINQ.
The driver was arrested and booked for driving under the influence, police said. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.