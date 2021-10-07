LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A state program on Thursday reported accidental drug overdose deaths rose 55% in Nevada from 2019 to 2020.
The report came from the Nevada Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) program, which oversees the surveillance of opioid overdose in the state.
Deaths increased from 510 in 2019 to 788 last year. Overdoses among those younger than 25 tripled in the same time frame from 28 to 106.
OD2A said the opioid overdose antidote, Naloxone, is available free throughout the state. The group encouraged Nevadans to learn about the resource, which can be obtained without a prescription.
"In 2015, Nevada adopted the Good Samaritan Overdose Law, which protects an individual from prosecution for many narcotic-related offenses when seeking medical assistance for another person for a drug-related emergency," they said in a media release.
Information about Naloxone and trainings to use it can be found through NVOpioidResponse.org.
The state offered these additional resources:
- Crisis Support Services of Nevada
- Call: 1-800-273-8255
- Text: CARE to 839863
- NAMI Peer Support Warm Line
- 775-241-4212
- National Drug Helpline
- 1-844-289-0879
- Treatment Connections- Treatment Finder
