LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the umpire yells “Play ball!” on April 5 at Las Vegas Ballpark, the field will have a new appearance.
Late last week, new drought-tolerant sod was installed by the grounds crew.
Tifway 419 Bermuda replaces the old sod that was installed when the ballpark was completed in 2019.
According to Las Vegas Aviators spokesman Jim Gemma, “The new grass is the same variety as Allegiant Stadium.”
The Aviators need to maintain a high standard for their field, especially during the heat of the summer. This Bermuda grass should fit the bill, said Gemma. One of the keys to selecting this grass is its ability to handle hot and dry weather.
On top of that, “It doesn’t need to be as heavily watered as other turfs.”
When they do water, the Aviators try to do it at night after a game when there is no evaporation due to a scorching sun.
Gemma said he believes it will be easier to maintain this turf compared to the team’s old ballpark, Cashman Field, when they were known as the 51s.
“As crazy as it sounds, it’s cooler here at Red Rock [compared to when] we were playing at Cashman Field all those years. We definitely notice it’s cooler,” he said.
