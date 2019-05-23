LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Nevada and California highway patrols announced they’re joining forces to increase safety on I-15 between California and Las Vegas, starting Friday.
Troopers will concentrate their efforts from Primm to St. Rose Parkway and from Nipton to Baker, according to NHP. NHP said even the most minor traffic infractions will be enforced. The primary offenses troopers will look for are speeding, distracted driving, seatbelts and hazardous moving violations.
NHP said Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial kickoff to summer and the beginning of the 100 deadly days of summer, when serious injury and fatal crashes are more common on Nevada roads.
NHP said that portion of I-15 was once considered the deadliest stretch of highway in the country, but collaborative efforts between CHP and NHP helped reduce the number of fatalities.
“Commuters will be warned with the DMS electronic freeway signs which will flash the message ‘Move Over or Slow Down for Stopped Emergency Vehicles’ as well as ‘Entering NHP Zero Tolerance Zone’ as a reminder to be safe.”
CHP also has plans to use its fix winged aircraft that measures speed from the air.
