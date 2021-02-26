LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is preparing to welcome back some students for in-person learning on Monday.
With more kids in classrooms, more kids will be in active school zones, which are considered active 30 minutes before and after the school day.
Parents can expect more police offers around school zones when prekindergarten through third grades return for hybrid learning on March 1.
For students taking the bus to school, buses will be sanitized and kids will be required to wear face masks, use sanitizer and sit in designated seats when they get on the bus.
