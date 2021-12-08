LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The driver who hit and killed a trooper on I-15 in Las Vegas earlier this year had high levels of methamphetamine in his system, according to his toxicology report.
Douglas Claiborne, 60, was accused of hitting Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May with a vehicle on July 27. May was laying spike strips on the road while Claiborne was involved in a car chase, NHP said.
Claiborne was shot and killed by police.
"Blood levels of 200 - 600 ng/mL have been reported in methamphetamine abusers who exhibited violent and irrational behavior," the report states.
Claiborne had methamphetamine levels of 9,000 ng/mL. He also tested positive for small amounts of alcohol and amphetamine.
The autopsy report revealed Claiborne was shot 18 times. May's cause of death was blunt force trauma.
