LAS VEGAS (FOXD5) -- One person is dead after a car crashed with a wall in the southwest valley Saturday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.
Police received a call on Nov. 6 around 3 p.m. about a crash at Arby Ave. and Babiana St. near Fort Apache and Warm Springs.
A passenger in the car was pronounced dead on scene, police said. Their identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin.
The driver is suspected of impairment, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.