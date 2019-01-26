LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A man was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist near the Las Vegas Strip on Friday afternoon, police said.
Jorge Morales-Cardenas, 58, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count each of murder, reckless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, according to jail records. Cardenas was also being held on warrant for a separate case, allegedly for driving without a license and illegal parking.
Jail records also showed Cardenas was booked on one count of contempt of court for a third case.
Las Vegas police responded to the crash at around 2:30 p.m. on East Flamingo Road and Tuscany Casino Drive.
According to police, Cardenas allegedly fled the scene of an earlier crash near East Flamingo Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard. He crashed his 2002 Honda Odyssey van into an unknown vehicle and continued heading east.
Cardenas struck a bicyclist as he approached Tuscany Casino Drive, police said. The victim, a 55-year-old man from Las Vegas, was ejected from his bike and went into the roadway.Cardenas continued driving east on Flamingo, fleeing the scene.
The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Las Vegas police. He was in the proper lane before the collision.
Cardenas approached the parking lot of the Silver Sevens hotel-casino and attempted to hide his van, police said. Cardenas left his Honda, changed his clothes and ran into the casino.
Las Vegas police Traffic Bureau Capt. Nick Farese said Cardenas was followed by "a good Samaritan" into the casino and the individual attempted to confront Cardenas. The suspect changed his clothes again and "took off running."
A perimeter was setup around the casino property to locate Cardenas, Farese said. He was later found by police and taken into custody. It was not immediately known how officers located Cardenas.
"This is disgusting, it's not acceptable," Farese said. "We have really bad driving behaviors here, it's no secret. This is the tenth fatality we've had here to date, and we're not even done with the first month of the year."
The collision remains under investigation.
