LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a person suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into a light pole in the north valley.
Officers were called to West Carey Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard about 5:22 a.m., police said. It was not immediately know how or why, but the driver of a vehicle crashed into a light pole.
The driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The intersection at Carey and M.L.K. was expected to be closed for several hours while Metro Police's fatal team investigated the crash.
Check back for updates.
