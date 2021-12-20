LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was killed in a crash Monday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to police.
Police said the crash occurred at 6:21 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Silverado Ranch Boulevard at Crisman Ridge Street.
According to police, a green 2002 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck was driving westbound on Silverado when it turned left into the path of a gray 1998 Infinity Q45T. The two vehicles collided, resulting in a loose gas can being thrown into the windshield of a blue 2001 Ford Mustang.
The driver and passenger of the Infinity were taken to University Medical Center where the passenger, 69-year-old Catherine David, died. The driver was reported to have minor injuries.
The driver of the Mustang was uninjured.
According to police, the driver of the truck fled on foot. He was described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old. He is between 5'5" and 5'8" tall, weighing about 180 lbs. He was last wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Fatal Detail at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.
