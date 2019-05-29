NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a semi-truck in North Las Vegas early Wednesday morning.
According to North Las Vegas police, officers were called to the area of North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue about 2:16 a.m. A semi-truck driver turned into the path of a Mercedes-Benz, causing the driver of the Mercedes to crash into the semi.
The Mercedes was stuck under the semi and firefighters from the North Las Vegas Fire Department pulled the driver out, NLVPD said. The driver was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.
No impairment was suspected, but the semi-truck driver was considered at-fault, according to police.
Roads near the scene were expected to be closed till about 8 a.m. while crews worked to clear the scene.
Check back for updates.
