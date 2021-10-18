LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said it helped rescue a driver Sunday night whose vehicle caught fire after it crashed through a fence and landed on its side in a wash.
Fire crews were called to the 8600 block of Helena Avenue, near Craig Rd. and El Capitan Way around 9:30 P.M. LVFR said a relative called 911 after locating their loved one using the Find My Friend app.
SERIOUS MVA: TOC: 9:32PM. End of Helena Ave, auto crashed thru fence landed in wash on side, caught fire. Victim extricated by Heavy Rescue 44, lone driver taken to trauma with crash type injuries, no burns. Relative located victim by using find my friend app, called 9-1-1. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/7vbKjSpRpU— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 18, 2021
The car caught fire after landing in the wash, but firefighters were able to get the driver out. That driver suffered crash-related injuries and was taken to the hospital. No word on the driver's condition, but LVFR said the driver did not suffer any burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.