LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says it is working a serious crash Monday afternoon on the southbound Interstate 15 between Charleston and Sahara.
According to LVFR, a truck has flipped onto a car, and the driver is pinned.
LVFR says paramedics are treating the victim in the car while extrication is being done. The individual is alert and talking to crews, according to the department.
Officials updated shortly after to announce that the pinned victim was removed from the vehicle and being transported to UMC Trauma. Two other minor injuries were being treated as well.
UPDATE: Pinned victim freed, being ready to be taken to UMC-Trauma. 2 other minor injuries being treated. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/jHVVBa3tXh— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 8, 2021
