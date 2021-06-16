LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said they were investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night.
About 7:55 p.m. on June 16, a semi-truck hauling asphalt was driving southbound on I-11 near Hoover Dam.
Trooper Ashlee Wellman with NHP said the vehicle was driving too fast as it approached a roundabout. The truck hit the roundabout, then steered off the embankment.
The truck traveled 300 feet down the embankment, then caught fire, Trooper Wellman said. The sole occupant of the vehicle was confirmed dead on scene.
The identity of the driver will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office following a next of kin notification.
